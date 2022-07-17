Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 3,430 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $63.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.07.

