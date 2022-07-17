Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 1,769 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 577,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,190 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 208,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 36,049 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 74,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 229.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 247,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after purchasing an additional 172,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

