Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $10.84 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 54,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.43. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

