Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 1.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 710,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after purchasing an additional 54,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 166,823 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 370,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $61.11 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41.

