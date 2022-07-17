Financial Review: Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Detwiler Fenton Group and SoFi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Detwiler Fenton Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62

SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $13.73, suggesting a potential upside of 118.30%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SoFi Technologies $984.87 million 5.85 -$483.94 million ($0.82) -7.67

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and SoFi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Detwiler Fenton Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A SoFi Technologies -36.32% -9.24% -4.49%

Risk and Volatility

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.5% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SoFi Technologies beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group

(Get Rating)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services, as well as Technisys, a cloud-based digital multi-product core banking platform. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detwiler Fenton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.