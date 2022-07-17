Financial Comparison: Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) & Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Minerva Surgical and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 0 0 4 0 3.00 Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Minerva Surgical currently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Femasys has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 404.07%. Given Femasys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than Minerva Surgical.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 1.30 -$21.46 million N/A N/A Femasys $1.18 million 20.52 -$7.54 million ($1.03) -1.99

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Femasys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Femasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical N/A N/A N/A Femasys -733.65% -31.42% -28.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Femasys on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

