Filecoin (FIL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $157.52 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $157.52 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for about $5.70 or 0.00027191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00039375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 236,816,873 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

