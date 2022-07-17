Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($255.00) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.30.

Ferrari Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $193.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $297,543,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,308,000 after purchasing an additional 271,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 109.0% during the first quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 403,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 210,204 shares during the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

