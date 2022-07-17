Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Down 34.0% in June

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the June 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $97.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,577,000 after acquiring an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $983,225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.