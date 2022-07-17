Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FATP remained flat at $9.93 during midday trading on Friday. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,107. Fat Projects Acquisition has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $9.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

