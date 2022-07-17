FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.50% of FARO Technologies worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

FARO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $83.39.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

