F5’s (FFIV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $178.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut F5 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.17.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $148.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.68. F5 has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $99,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,178 shares of company stock valued at $712,229 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.