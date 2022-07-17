EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Short Interest Update

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the June 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EZFL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. 14,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,283. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EZFill during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EZFill by 154.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZFill by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

