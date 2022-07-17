Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Truist Financial

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.30.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average of $159.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $88.70 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,847,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after purchasing an additional 262,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.