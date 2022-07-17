Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Down 60.2% in June

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Euro Manganese Stock Performance

EUMNF stock remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. Euro Manganese has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

