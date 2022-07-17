ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWH. Guggenheim began coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price for the company. Chardan Capital started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

ESS Tech Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $3.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 12.04. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESS Tech

ESS Tech ( NYSE:GWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, analysts expect that ESS Tech will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ESS Tech by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ESS Tech by 3.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

