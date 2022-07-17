EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,313.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.23.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

