Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Short Interest Down 52.9% in June

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGRP traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 16,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,241. Enstar Group has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

