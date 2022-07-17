Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,300 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 589,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

E stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ENI has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.62.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ENI will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on E shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($14.90) to €15.70 ($15.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.00) to €14.50 ($14.50) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($15.30) to €15.40 ($15.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.00) to €18.50 ($18.50) in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ENI by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

