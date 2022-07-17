ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Short Interest Up 61.5% in June

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

ENEOS Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:JXHLY traded up 0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching 7.22. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,181. ENEOS has a 12 month low of 6.91 and a 12 month high of 8.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is 7.80.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS ( OTCMKTS:JXHLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported 1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 28.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 23.67 billion.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

