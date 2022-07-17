Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1152 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th.

Enel Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of ENLAY stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Enel has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENLAY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enel from €9.25 ($9.25) to €9.75 ($9.75) in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Enel from €9.50 ($9.50) to €9.00 ($9.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Enel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Enel from €9.20 ($9.20) to €8.50 ($8.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

