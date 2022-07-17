ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 844,400 shares, an increase of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 428,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.79% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NDRA remained flat at $0.24 on Friday. 487,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,838. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for improving the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood in the body for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

