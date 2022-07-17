EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Buys £148.64 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,858 ($22.10) per share, for a total transaction of £148.64 ($176.78).
Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Peter Southby bought 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,398 ($16.63) per share, for a total transaction of £153.78 ($182.90).
- On Friday, May 13th, Peter Southby bought 12 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,260 ($14.99) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($179.83).
EMIS Group Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,862 ($22.15) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,554.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,383.45. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4,047.83. EMIS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,116 ($13.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,918 ($22.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.64.
About EMIS Group
EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.
