Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 17,068 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,068 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.48% of LiveRamp worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LiveRamp Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

RAMP stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.32 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.34 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

Further Reading

