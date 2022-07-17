Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 143,825 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,661,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,825 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.17% of Gossamer Bio worth $14,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,770,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,029,000 after purchasing an additional 254,916 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 23,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 13,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $151,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bryan Giraudo acquired 13,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,995.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $151,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 8,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $72,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 159,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,988 and sold 11,848 shares valued at $93,985. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOSS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

See Also

