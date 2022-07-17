Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 131,348 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,348 shares during the quarter. Avient accounts for about 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.71% of Avient worth $31,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Avient by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avient by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Avient by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avient by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $9,202,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

AVNT opened at $40.28 on Friday. Avient Co. has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

