Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 376,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4,854.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 457,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 448,531 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 27.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,610,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,604,000 after acquiring an additional 348,004 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,312.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 176,354 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 60,159 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.56. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on CRS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

