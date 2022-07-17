Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $42.25 Million Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,590 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for about 1.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.75% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $42,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

