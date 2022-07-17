Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $29.16 Million Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,557 shares during the period. BRP Group accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.95% of BRP Group worth $29,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BRP Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BRP Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group Stock Performance

NYSE BRP opened at $24.12 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRP Group ( NYSE:BRP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Insider Activity at BRP Group

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 12,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,789.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 12,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,789.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,017.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,059 shares of company stock worth $596,033. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.