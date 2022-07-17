Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $29.16 Million Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its stake in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,557 shares during the period. BRP Group accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.95% of BRP Group worth $29,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BRP Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in BRP Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BRP Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.
BRP Group Stock Performance
NYSE BRP opened at $24.12 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on BRP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.
Insider Activity at BRP Group
In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 12,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,789.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 12,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,789.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,017.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,059 shares of company stock worth $596,033. 35.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BRP Group Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRP Group (BRP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.