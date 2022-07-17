Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $26.65 Million Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. NV5 Global comprises approximately 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $26,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVEE. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.87.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $190.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. Analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

