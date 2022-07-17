Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,587 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.49% of Semtech worth $21,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 192,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1,210.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,009,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Insider Activity

Semtech Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.