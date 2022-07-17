Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 79,313 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.78% of AtriCure worth $23,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,055 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 262,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,240.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

ATRC stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

