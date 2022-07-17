Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires Shares of 359,174 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 359,174 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $22,939,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 3.77. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. The company had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.