Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $20,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.34. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

