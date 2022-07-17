Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,686 shares during the quarter. Biohaven Pharmaceutical makes up approximately 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $37,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,880,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,941,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,428,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,319,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 380,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,428,000 after purchasing an additional 302,679 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $145.99 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $79.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.05.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $318.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

