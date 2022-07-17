Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,717,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 587,960 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for about 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.37% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $35,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $57,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $28,088.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,970.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $57,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,112 shares of company stock worth $1,081,190. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

