Emerald Advisers LLC Has $48.74 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,143 shares during the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises about 1.9% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.17% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $48,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $3,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Kober sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,085 shares of company stock worth $872,069 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.30.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

