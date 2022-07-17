Emerald Advisers LLC Has $30.27 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 277,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the period. Visteon makes up about 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $30,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,396,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 400,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,487,000 after buying an additional 156,991 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,296,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 738,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,050,000 after buying an additional 96,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC opened at $107.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $88.82 and a 52 week high of $134.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VC. Barclays decreased their price target on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

