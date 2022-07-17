Emerald Advisers LLC Has $26.61 Million Stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,867 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $26,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James K. Price acquired 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $499,849.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,203,025.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price purchased 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,026.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,678,519.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Price purchased 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $499,849.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,019,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,203,025.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

NYSE MEG opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

