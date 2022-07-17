Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,386 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.00% of Triumph Bancorp worth $23,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 186,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 300,930 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBK stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.02 and a 1 year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,691.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Triumph Bancorp Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

