Emerald Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.44% of Cactus worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,722,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after purchasing an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cactus by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 383,043 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Cactus by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 346,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 219,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Cactus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,033,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,661,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cactus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,599,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,599,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

WHD stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.76. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.