Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,229 shares during the quarter. Everi makes up about 1.6% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $42,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 15.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Everi by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,159,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.53.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a return on equity of 98.81% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

