Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,700.00

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $337,996.27 and $19,700.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Electrify.Asia

ELEC is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia.

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

