Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Tops $0.0288

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $12.76 million and $397,669.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00041456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00022350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com.

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

