Edgeless (EDG) Trading 21.1% Lower This Week

Edgeless (EDG) traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $52.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Edgeless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

