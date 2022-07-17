ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Up 66.8% in June

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 739,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ECMOHO stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) by 867.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,391 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of ECMOHO worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECMOHO stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. 835,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,831. ECMOHO has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

ECMOHO ( NASDAQ:MOHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 76.43% and a negative net margin of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers.

