eCash (XEC) Market Cap Achieves $773.15 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $773.15 million and $19.15 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035972 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00021971 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001925 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,116,854,673,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.