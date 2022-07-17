Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 42.2% in June

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Ebara Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY opened at $17.75 on Friday. Ebara has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.

Get Ebara alerts:

About Ebara

(Get Rating)

See Also

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems Business, Environmental Plants Business, and Precision Machinery Business segments. The company offers large, high pressure, API, cryogenic, and standard pumps, as well as blowers and fans to water and energy facilities; centrifugal and axial compressors, steam turbines, and gas expanders to oil refining and petrochemical plants; and centrifugal chillers, absorption chillers/heaters, square/round type cooling towers, and screw modular chillers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.