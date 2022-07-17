Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Short Interest Down 42.2% in June

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Ebara Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY opened at $17.75 on Friday. Ebara has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69.
About Ebara
