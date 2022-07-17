DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Lowered to $73.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.40.

DD opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

