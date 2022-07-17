Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Dunelm Group plc (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,400 ($16.65) to GBX 1,160 ($13.80) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.34) to GBX 1,200 ($14.27) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Dunelm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Dunelm Group stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. Dunelm Group has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

